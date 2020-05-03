Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of PNG opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 million and a PE ratio of -17.60. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.76.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

