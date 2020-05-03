Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.46. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kohl’s shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 420,479 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

