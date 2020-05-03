Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

KGX stock opened at €45.31 ($52.69) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.08.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

