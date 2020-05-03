Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,286,620.58. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $158,936 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

