Kendall Capital Management Has $625,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

