Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.