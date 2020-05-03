Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

