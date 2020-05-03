Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.