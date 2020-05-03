Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,877 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $171,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

