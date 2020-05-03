Jeremy Miller Buys 20,000 Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) insider Jeremy Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Cenkos Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,417.52).

Shares of LON:CNKS opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. Cenkos Securities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

