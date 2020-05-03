Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.71 ($169.43).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €141.75 ($164.83) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52 week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is €125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a PE ratio of 25.91.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.