JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JD Sports Fashion earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
LON:JD opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 718.82.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.
