JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JD Sports Fashion earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON:JD opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 718.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.92 ($11.42).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

