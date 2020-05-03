JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JD.Com earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of JD opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

