Jamie Hopkins Purchases 7,406 Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) Stock

Restore PLC (LON:RST) insider Jamie Hopkins purchased 7,406 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,624 ($38,968.69).

LON RST opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $478.52 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.79. Restore PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.37).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

RST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

