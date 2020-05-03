J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.45

News coverage about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a daily sentiment score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted J Sainsbury’s ranking:

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.