iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,230 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $20.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

