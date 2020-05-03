IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IQIYI earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted IQIYI’s analysis:
IQ stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. UBS Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of IQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
