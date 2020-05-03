Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $88.67 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

