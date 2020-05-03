Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 281,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IPAR stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.90. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

