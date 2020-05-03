Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $777,960.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $777,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $936,058.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $698,940.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $622,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00.

DDOG stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a PE ratio of -299.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

