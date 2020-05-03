Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IOSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 3,543.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.