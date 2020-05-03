Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$31.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

