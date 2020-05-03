Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$31.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.53.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
