Ian Wood Buys 10,000 Shares of Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) insider Ian Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($394.63).

CARR stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.39. Carr’s Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

