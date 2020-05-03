Ian Wood Buys 10,000 Shares of Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) insider Ian Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($394.63).

CARR stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.39. Carr’s Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

