Ian Weatherdon Buys 50,112 Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Stock

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) insider Ian Weatherdon acquired 50,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,089.60 ($52,735.60).

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.79. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has a one year low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 259.43 ($3.41). The firm has a market cap of $161.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price for the company.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.