Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.50 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of HY stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

