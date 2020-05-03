Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Citigroup

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from C$9.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Shares of HSE opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.82.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.56%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

