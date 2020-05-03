Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

HSE opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The company had revenue of C$4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.56%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

