Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

