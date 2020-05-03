Huntington National Bank Invests $26,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,732.22. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $6,178,195.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,386 shares of company stock valued at $110,168,806.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

