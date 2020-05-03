Huntington National Bank Buys 7,239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

