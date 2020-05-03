Huntington National Bank Buys 7,239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
