Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

