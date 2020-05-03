Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading Down 11.7% After Earnings Miss

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) traded down 11.7% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $42.47, 1,771,587 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 486% from the average session volume of 302,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.