Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 573,500 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of HOV opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.06 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

