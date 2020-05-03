Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $895,779.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.