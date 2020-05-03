Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $680,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $9.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $9.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $583.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

