Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,275 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

