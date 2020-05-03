HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

