HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
