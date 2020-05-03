HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

HL Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. HL Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HL Acquisition by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HL Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its position in shares of HL Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HL Acquisition by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of HL Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

