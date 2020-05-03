Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hertz Global earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Hertz Global’s score:

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ opened at $3.51 on Friday. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

HTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.