Head to Head Survey: RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) vs. Its Peers

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) is one of 611 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RAPT Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 RAPT Therapeutics Competitors 6479 17744 34477 1376 2.51

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.83%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.07%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A RAPT Therapeutics Competitors -2,726.75% -223.30% -31.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A -$43.00 million -1.43 RAPT Therapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $267.01 million 0.30

RAPT Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

