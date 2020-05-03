Head-To-Head Survey: Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fission Uranium and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus target price of $0.30, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and Alderon Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -21.75 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.55% -1.54% Alderon Iron Ore N/A -5.75% -4.44%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Alderon Iron Ore on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

