Head to Head Contrast: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) versus Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations 7.57% 8.17% 6.38%

36.0% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PPD and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00 Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $30.69, indicating a potential upside of 35.09%. Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPD and Luna Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 1.96 $341.61 million $0.98 23.18 Luna Innovations $70.52 million 2.89 $5.34 million $0.17 42.59

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Luna Innovations. PPD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats PPD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

