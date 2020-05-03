Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

