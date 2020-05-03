Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

