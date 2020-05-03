Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.30-3.40 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAE opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $38,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

