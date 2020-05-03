Goldman Sachs Group Lowers International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 500 ($6.58).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Commerzbank dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 763 ($10.04) to GBX 377 ($4.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 512.19 ($6.74).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 215 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

