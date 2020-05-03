Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 9,700,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $632.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

