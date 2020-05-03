Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $18.51 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

