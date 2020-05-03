Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 11,533 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Carnival by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.93 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

