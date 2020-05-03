Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

